DoubleVerify Appoints Steve Brown Managing Director for Europe

Brown Responsible for Growing the Company's Business Across Europe

LONDON and NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --DoubleVerify, the recognized leader in digital quality solutions, today announced the appointment of Steve Brown as managing director for the European region. Brown is based in the company's London office and will play an integral role in providing brand advertisers with the technology necessary to protect them from digital ad fraud as well as increase the consumer engagement and overall performance of their online media investments.

Brown joins DoubleVerify fromAdconion, where he was managing director of UK, responsible for building the company's revenues in Europe. Previously, Brown served as Sales Director for Yahoo, where he managed their European ad revenues for mobile, search, video and Right Media Exchange services.

"Our global customers look to DoubleVerify to achieve optimal performance for their digital marketing investments," said Wayne Gattinella, CEO and president of DoubleVerify. "As the global need to authenticate the quality of digital media and improve campaign performance continues to grow, Steve will work closely with our expanding European client roster to help ensure that an ad bought is an ad seen."

"The DV mission, vision and dedication to its customers aligns perfectly with my passion," said Brown. "I am eager to work with DV customers and help them through a time of change and growth, while growing DV revenue in the European market."

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is the recognized market innovator with the technology and tools that accurately authenticate the quality of digital media and drive ad performance for the world's largest brands. DV provides media transparency and accountability to deliver the highest level of impression quality for maximum advertising performance. Since 2008, DV has helped hundreds of Fortune 500 companies gain the most from their media spend by delivering best in class solutions across the digital ecosystem that help build a better industry. Learn more at doubleverify.com.