TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/14/16 -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust ("RioCan") (TSX: REI.UN) today announced a distribution of 11.75 cents per unit for the month of October. The distribution will be payable on November 7, 2016 to unitholders of record as at October 31, 2016.

About RioCan

RioCan is Canada's largest real estate investment trust with a total enterprise value of approximately $15 billion as at June 30, 2016. RioCan owns and manages Canada's largest portfolio of shopping centres with ownership interests in a portfolio of 302 Canadian retail and mixed use properties, including 15 properties under development, containing an aggregate net leasable area of 45 million square feet. For further information, please refer to RioCan's website

at www.riocan.com.

