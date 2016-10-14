SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/14/16 -- Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: AOT) -

The Premier property covers more than one hundred square kilometres near the town of Stewart in northwest BC, and includes the old Premier Mine, a past producer of 2.1 MOz Au and 44.9 MOz Ag.

Highlights of Release:

-- In its latest set of results from its expanded 2016 drill program the Company announces hole P16-1107 in the Northern Lights Zone area which intersected an uncut average of 83.50 g/t gold over a core length of 1.00 meters within a broader interval grading 8.98 g/t Au over 15.00 meters. -- At present Ascot has five diamond drill rigs operating with good results being returned in all areas. In particular, the Northern Lights area, which has seen relatively little previous exploration, continues to report very promising results and a drill operating in the Premier pit is successfully extending the high grade Lunchroom Zone to the east. -- Cross sections of highlighted zones are now available on the news release section of the Company's website. -- New drill highlights include: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- From To Width Au Au Cut(i) Ag Zn Hole # Zone m's m's m's (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) % ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- P16-1081 West Zone 170.00 214.22 44.22 1.80 1.80 4.7 0.40 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 170.00 191.00 21.00 3.44 3.44 6.0 0.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 189.00 191.00 2.00 31.00 31.00 14.8 0.36 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- also 248.00 261.50 13.50 0.94 0.94 41.4 0.56 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 249.88 251.00 1.12 6.77 6.77 347.0 1.58 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- P16-1084 Northern Lights 333.00 346.84 13.84 3.12 3.12 7.0 0.43 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 335.11 336.50 1.39 28.50 28.50 4.5 0.47 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- P16-1093 Below Main 217.00 235.10 18.10 0.72 0.72 6.4 0.19 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 217.00 218.00 1.00 7.58 7.58 8.0 0.02 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- also 268.00 282.00 14.00 3.95 3.19(i) 16.1 0.57 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 268.00 272.00 4.00 12.56 9.91(i) 47.1 1.74 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 268.00 269.00 1.00 44.90 34.29(i) 140.0 3.66 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- P16-1094 Below Main 183.07 227.99 44.92 0.86 0.86 33.4 0.38 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 183.07 194.91 11.84 2.59 2.59 100.7 0.74 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 193.87 194.91 1.04 15.86 15.86 116.0 6.06 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- P16-1095 Below Main also 167.03 191.00 23.97 1.36 1.36 32.6 0.18 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 170.18 175.80 5.62 4.39 4.39 109.3 0.54 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 172.45 173.13 0.68 25.30 25.30 747.0 3.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- also 202.00 255.48 53.48 0.71 0.71 8.9 0.15 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 203.00 220.00 17.00 1.23 1.23 13.6 0.29 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 210.00 213.00 3.00 2.95 2.95 7.3 0.36 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- P16-1098 Northern Lights 230.36 248.40 18.04 1.82 1.82 31.6 2.78 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 235.00 245.10 10.10 2.53 2.53 53.6 4.60 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 235.00 237.00 2.00 4.95 4.95 10.60 0.59 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- P16-1106 Northern Lights 252.00 306.00 54.00 1.01 1.01 5.4 0.09 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 252.00 275.00 23.00 1.50 1.50 9.0 0.09 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 273.00 275.00 2.00 9.24 9.24 6.2 0.21 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- P16-1107 Northern Lights 237.50 280.67 43.17 3.68 2.40(i) 5.9 0.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 263.50 278.50 15.00 8.98 5.30(i) 9.5 0.29 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 263.50 264.50 1.00 83.50 34.29(i) 41.6 0.61 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 277.50 278.50 1.00 40.20 34.29(i) 30.0 0.41 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- True widths are generally believed to be 70-90% of intersected widths in the Premier area. (i) samples cut to 1 opt or 34.29 g/t Au.

This release is the 6th for the season reporting 40 holes P16-1081-1120, previous results were released on June 8th, 2016, July 5th, 2016, July 21st, 2016, August 11th, 2016 and September 12th, 2016. Drilling is ongoing with five drill rigs on the Premier system. Results will be released as they become available. Ascot has drilled 50,858 meters in 215 holes to date in 2016. Detailed results table, locations and figures can be viewed at the following Ascot link: www.ascotresources.ca.

Graeme Evans, P. Geo and Lawrence Tsang, P. Geo provide the field management for the Premier exploration program. Graeme Evans, designated as the Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has prepared the technical information in this news release.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Analytical work is being carried out by ALS Lab Group. Quality assurance and quality control programs include the use of analytical blanks and standards and duplicates in addition to the labs own internal quality assurance program. All samples were analyzed using multi-digestion with ICP finish and fire assay with AA finish for gold. Samples over 100 ppm silver were reanalyzed using four acid digestion with an ore grade AA finish. Samples over 1,500 ppm silver were fire assayed with a gravimetric finish. Samples with over 10 ppm gold were fire assayed with a gravimetric finish. Identified or suspected metallic gold or silver are subjected to "metallics" assays. Also for extreme high gold grades a concentrate analysis is performed with a fire assay and gravimetric finish accurate up to 999985 ppm Au limit (ALS Au-CON01) method. Sampling and storage are at the company's secure facility in Stewart with bi-weekly sample shipments made to ALS Labs Terrace prep site.

