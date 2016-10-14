THUNDER BAY, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/14/16 -- Alset Energy Corp. (TSX VENTURE: ION) ("Alset" or "the Company") announces that it has received TSX Venture Exchange approval for the first tranche of its previously announced re-priced private placement (the "Financing") (See PRs dated October 6, 2016 and October 13, 2016). Gross proceeds from the tranche totaled $207,940 consisting of 256,667 flow-through units ("Flow-Through Units") for $30,800 and 1,771,400 non flow-through units ("Non Flow-Through Units") for $177,140.

The Company is relying on the exemption under MI 61-101 5.7 (1)(a) for the participation of the following insiders in the Financing:

Stephen Stares - 47,500 FT Units

Clint Barr - 79,167 FT Units

Benton Resources Inc. - 1,000,000 Non Flow-Through Units

About Alset Energy

Alset Energy is a TSX-V listed junior exploration company focused on exploring and acquiring mineral properties containing the metals needed by today's high-tech industries. The Company is actively exploring in Mexico and Canada.

