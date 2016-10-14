VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/14/16 -- WestKam Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE: WKG) (the "Company" or "WestKam") today announced results from the Company's Annual General Meeting held October 12, 2016. All matters put forth in the management information circular of the Company dated September 7, 2016 were passed, including election of the three incumbent directors. An additional director, Mr. Dana Dziurzynski, was nominated at the meeting and subsequently elected by vote.

Mr. Dziurzynski, a successful entrepreneur in Saskatchewan for over three decades, operates a privately-held construction company specializing in hardrock, mineral and oil exploration. In addition, he is actively involved in fundraising for both the publicly-traded and private company sectors.

"I'm pleased to welcome Mr. Dziurzynski to our board," said WestKam President and CEO Matt Wayrynen. "His broad business and managerial skills will bring valuable perspective to our strategic planning and decision-making as we continue to develop the Bonaparte Project. I look forward to working with him."

About WestKam Gold Corp.

WestKam is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on developing the Bonaparte Gold Project near Kamloops, British Columbia. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.westkamgold.com.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information regarding the Offering and the use of proceeds of the Offering. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: TSXV acceptance of the Offering; future costs and expenses being based on historical costs and expenses, adjusted for inflation; and market demand for, and market acceptance of, the Offering. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

