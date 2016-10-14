There is never a dull moment for solar PV in India, and news of a huge increase in solar development in the Indian state of Kerala is welcome for a state that has remained relatively quiet on the solar scene. It is not just solar that will be developed to meet increasing energy demands, but wind projects as well, as Kerala looks to satisfy its renewable purchase obligations. Kerala had originally set targets in 2013 for 500 MW of solar to be installed by 2017, going up to 2,500 MW by 2030. However, rising energy demand in the state means that there will need to be an increase in new power projects, while recently increased renewable purchase obligations encourage the state to look to renewable energy sources instead of conventional power, according to Mercom Capital. Kerala's Agency ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...