This Raises A Big Question On Yahoo! DealYahoo! Inc (NASDAQ:YHOO) stock continues to be in limelight due to the constant flow of news on its data breach that affected 500 million email accounts. Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) had not made clear its views on the matter but now the company has made a statement that could hurt YHOO stock.Verizon stated on Thursday that it had a 'reasonable basis' to believe Yahoo! Inc's massive data breach represents a material impact that could allow Verizon to withdraw.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...