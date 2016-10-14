sprite-preloader
Freitag, 14.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 548 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

37,622 Euro		-0,08
-0,21 %
WKN: 900103 ISIN: US9843321061 Ticker-Symbol: YHO 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
YAHOO INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
YAHOO INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,089
38,318
15:13
38,07
38,235
15:13
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
YAHOO INC
YAHOO INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
YAHOO INC37,622-0,21 %