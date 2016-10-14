

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Allergan plc (AGN) said it will present new data from its irritable bowel syndrome portfolio at the upcoming American College of Gastroenterology Annual Scientific Meeting in Las Vegas during October 14 to 19. The presentation will be on efficacy and safety of Viberzi or Eluxadoline in IBS-D Patients Who Report Prior Inadequate Symptom Control with Loperamide and Impact of Baseline Pain Severity on the Efficacy of Eluxadoline in Patients with Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Diarrhea.



Viberzi is a twice daily, oral medication indicated for use in adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea.



The company said there is a potential for increased risk of sphincter of Oddi spasm, resulting in pancreatitis or hepatic enzyme elevation associated with acute abdominal pain with Viberzi. These events were reported in less than 1% of patients.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX