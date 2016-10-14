Global Fluorochemicals Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2020 - Stringent Regulatory Guidelines are Restricting Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 14, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Fluorochemicals Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global fluorochemicals market to grow at a CAGR of 4.52% in terms of volume during the period 2016-2020.

Technological innovations will be a key trend for market growth. Leading global players regularly upgrade and focus on enhancing their product ranges to suit both the customer needs as well as the environmental protocols applicable on fluorochemicals. The R&D divisions of these vendors are active in finding new innovative products, which are structurally as well as functionally well-equipped, cost-effective, and adhere to the regulations laid down by the EPA and other international organizations.

Liaoning Kelong Fine Chemical, for example, focuses on its R&D to produce high-value fluorochemicals like electronic grade hydrofluoric acid, fluorine-based special gas, substitutes of ozone depleting substances like fluorinated alkanes, modified fluororesin, fluorocarbon alcohol, fluorine-enriched lithium salts, and fluorine-enriched liquid crystal materials. Many new products are being launched by several vendors, which include surfactants, eco-friendly refrigerants, and elastomers.

According to the report, the increasing demand for refrigerants is expected to be a major driver for the global fluorochemicals market during the forecast period. Factors like the rising global temperatures (32.5 to 33.8 degree Fahrenheit in the lowest emission scenario and 36.7 to 40.64 degree Fahrenheit in maximum emission) and the improving living standards of the population in APAC, and Central and South America are expected to increase the demand for domestic refrigerators.

Further, the report states that high cost will be a challenge for the market. The high price of fluorochemicals like HFC and HCFC, which are extensively used in the refrigerants industry, in comparison to alternatives like inorganic ammonia and carbon dioxide restricts the growth of the global fluorochemicals market to a certain extent.

Key vendors:

3M

AGC

Chemours

Honeywell International

Solvay

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5q37ls/global

