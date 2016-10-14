Global Metabolic Disorders Therapeutics Market to Grow 4.62% by 2020 - Increase in Academia-industry Collaborations for Drug Development - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 14, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Metabolic Disorders Therapeutics Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global metabolic disorders therapeutics market to grow at a CAGR of 4.62% during the period 2016-2020.

Strategic collaborations and acquisitions will be a key trend for market growth. M&A are usually intended to enhance a company's product portfolio and increase the acquiring company's market penetration. Established pharmaceutical companies acquire late-stage products from small companies, where the product's efficacy has already been demonstrated, cutting down on initial R&D expenditure. Joint ventures between different companies enable the use of technical expertise from both companies for mutual benefits, allowing the use of regulatory and developmental experience gained by one company to support the pipeline candidates of the other. It also ensures the in-flow of adequate funds for R&D.

According to the report, increase in academia-industry collaborations for drug development will be a key driver for market growth. The key players in the global diabetes therapeutics market are increasingly extending their support to academic institutions to facilitate the R&D of innovative products for the treatment of diabetes. Such collaborations enable the amalgamation of research expertise of educational institutions with the marketing intelligence of pharma companies, as well as provides funds for conducting trials.

Further, the report states that low compliance and adherence rates will be a challenge for the market. Despite the availability of various treatment options for metabolic disorders, there exist significant unmet medical needs because of the presence of adverse effects with the existing treatment options. Most of the therapies used for metabolic disorders should be continued on a long-term basis. Adverse effects lead to low compliance and adherence rates for these therapies. Also, the availability of alternative treatment options will discourage compliance.

Key vendors:

Novo Nordisk

Sanofi

Merck

AstraZeneca

Eli Lilly

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Market research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Pipeline portfolio

PART 06: Market landscape

PART 07: Market segmentation by type of disease

PART 08: Global diabetes drugs market

PART 09: Global hypercholesterolemia drugs market

PART 10: Global lysosomal storage diseases market

PART 11: Global anti-obesity drugs market

PART 12: Geographical segmentation

PART 13: Market drivers

PART 14: Impact of drivers

PART 15: Market challenges

PART 16: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 17: Market trends

PART 18: Vendor landscape

PART 19: Key vendor analysis

PART 20: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sbxj6w/global_metabolic

