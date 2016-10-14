Research and Markets - Global Video Services Market CAGR Growth of 24.34% by 2020 - Trends, Technologies & Opportunities Report 2016-2020 - Vendors: Hulu, YouTube, AT&T

DUBLIN, October 14, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Video Services Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global video services market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 24.34% during the period 2016-2020.

According to the report, increased preference for control over video content will be a key driver for market growth. Viewers have the option to access digital video content through a number of platforms like YouTube and Netflix. Video services give consumers the flexibility to watch the content of their choice at a convenient time.

Most often, paid digital video content is free of ads. In the case of free-to-view online video content, consumers are allowed to skip ads while watching videos or movies. Video content is available in different platforms with user-friendly navigation options such as a list of content, corresponding prices, and related content and topics. Users also have the option to rewind and fast-forward videos and movies. Digital video content is available on platforms 24/7, giving viewers access at all times.

Further, the report states that developed countries, such as the US, have a strong customer base that uses smart cards for online payments. In developing countries, the penetration of smart cards among users is substantially low. Customers use other methods of payment, such as cash on delivery. The synchronization of VOD, such as OTT applications, with payment methods in specific countries will be a major challenge for VOD service providers.

Questions Answered:

What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Companies Mentioned:

Amazon

Apple

Google

Hulu

Netflix

YouTube

AT&T

ActiveVideo

TalkTalk TV Store

British Telecommunications

CinemaNow

Cox Communications

Deutsche Telekom

DirecTV

Facebook

IndieFlix

Pivotshare

Popcornflix

Redbox

Roku

Rovi

SnagFilms

Sony

Time Warner

Twitch

Twitter

Uscreen

Verizon

Vevo

Vudu

Report Structure:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Market research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by technology

PART 07: Market segmentation by business model

PART 08: Buying criteria

PART 09: Geographical segmentation

PART 10: Key leading country

PART 11: Market drivers

PART 12: Impact of drivers

PART 13: Market challenges

PART 14: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 15: Market trends

PART 16: Vendor landscape

PART 17: Appendix

PART 18: About the Author

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lc7v6c/global_video

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716