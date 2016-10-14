Research and Markets - Global Video Services Market CAGR Growth of 24.34% by 2020 - Trends, Technologies & Opportunities Report 2016-2020 - Vendors: Hulu, YouTube, AT&T

DUBLIN, October 14, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Video Services Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.
The global video services market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 24.34% during the period 2016-2020.
According to the report, increased preference for control over video content will be a key driver for market growth. Viewers have the option to access digital video content through a number of platforms like YouTube and Netflix. Video services give consumers the flexibility to watch the content of their choice at a convenient time.
Most often, paid digital video content is free of ads. In the case of free-to-view online video content, consumers are allowed to skip ads while watching videos or movies. Video content is available in different platforms with user-friendly navigation options such as a list of content, corresponding prices, and related content and topics. Users also have the option to rewind and fast-forward videos and movies. Digital video content is available on platforms 24/7, giving viewers access at all times.
Further, the report states that developed countries, such as the US, have a strong customer base that uses smart cards for online payments. In developing countries, the penetration of smart cards among users is substantially low. Customers use other methods of payment, such as cash on delivery. The synchronization of VOD, such as OTT applications, with payment methods in specific countries will be a major challenge for VOD service providers.
Questions Answered:
- What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Companies Mentioned:
- Amazon
- Apple
- Hulu
- Netflix
- YouTube
- AT&T
- ActiveVideo
- TalkTalk TV Store
- British Telecommunications
- CinemaNow
- Cox Communications
- Deutsche Telekom
- DirecTV
- IndieFlix
- Pivotshare
- Popcornflix
- Redbox
- Roku
- Rovi
- SnagFilms
- Sony
- Time Warner
- Twitch
- Uscreen
- Verizon
- Vevo
- Vudu
Report Structure:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Market research methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by technology
PART 07: Market segmentation by business model
PART 08: Buying criteria
PART 09: Geographical segmentation
PART 10: Key leading country
PART 11: Market drivers
PART 12: Impact of drivers
PART 13: Market challenges
PART 14: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 15: Market trends
PART 16: Vendor landscape
PART 17: Appendix
PART 18: About the Author
