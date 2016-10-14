Research and Markets - Seeds Market in Europe CAGR Growth of 10.45% by 2020 - Trends, Technologies & Opportunities Report 2016-2020 - Vendors: Monsanto, Limagrain, Takii

DUBLIN, October 14, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The seeds market in Europe is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.45% during the period 2016-2020.

According to the report, rising demand for biofuels will be a key driver for market growth. There has been a significant emphasis on the use of biofuels to reduce the global consumption of fossil fuels and limit pollution. Governments worldwide are encouraging the use of biofuels.

Developed nations are witnessing a decline in conventional fuel consumption and an increase in the consumption of alternative fuels because of the growing environmental concerns. Biofuels are sourced from energy crops that comprise wheat, soybean, corn, rapeseed, and sugarcane. While biodiesel is made from crops such as soybean, ethanol needs corn syrup for its preparation.

Further, the report states that sustaining seed purity will be a challenge for the market. Production of good quality or GE seeds involves a huge level of technical and financial investment. During the production of such seeds, it is highly imperative for vendors to maintain genetic seed purity, under a proper standardized and organized environment.

The genetic purity of seeds could easily deteriorate due to different factors affecting the production of seeds like developmental variations, mechanical mixtures, mutations, natural crossings, minor genetic variations, and selected influence of pests and diseases.

Companies Mentioned:

Bayer CropScience

DowDuPont

Limagrain

Monsanto

Syngenta

BASF

DLF

Gansu Dunhuang Seed

KWS

Land O'Lakes

Mahyco

Sakata

Takii

