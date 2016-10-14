

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Thursday warned healthcare providers and patients about the potential risk of infection from certain devices used during open heart (open-chest) surgery.



CDC advised patients who have had open heart surgery to seek medical care if they are experiencing symptoms associated with infections, such as night sweats, muscle aches, weight loss, fatigue, or unexplained fever. This advice follows new information indicating that some LivaNova PLC (formerly Sorin Group Deutschland GmbH) Stöckert 3T heater-cooler devices, used during many of these surgeries, might have been contaminated during manufacturing which could put patients at risk for life-threatening infections.



More than 250,000 heart bypass procedures using heater-cooler devices are performed in the United States every year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX