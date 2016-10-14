Draft resolution of the ordinary shareholders meeting of Agrowill Group AB (company code 126264360, registered address: Smolensko st. 10, Vilnius) which will take place on October 24, 2016, has been amended (on first agenda item):



1. Changing the name of the Company.



- To change the Company name to AUGA group, AB.



Attached:



1. Draft of the Articles of Association. 2. General voting ballot .



Vladas Bagavicius Member of the Board tel. +370 5 233 5340



