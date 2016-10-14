Prosafe SE: conversion of class A shares and listing

Reference is made to previous announcements concerning the refinancing (the "Refinancing") of Prosafe SE ("Prosafe" or the "Company") as first announced on 7 July 2016, as well as the announcement of 13 October 2016 concerning completion of the capital reduction.

Following publication of the listing prospectus as announced today, the Class A Shares issued as part of the Refinancing, have now been converted to ordinary shares. As part of this, the shares will be transferred to the same ISIN as the ordinary shares in VPS.

As a result, the former Class A shares will together with all other shares of the Company be listed and tradable on Oslo Boers as of and from Monday 17 October 2016. From the same time, the Class A Shares will be deregistered from the N-OTC list.

Prosafe is the world's leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The Company is headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com/).

