According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global molecular sieves marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% in terms of volume during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Molecular Sieves Market 2016-2020' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

In 2015, APAC accounted for the highest share with more than 41% of the global molecular sieves market in product consumption. APAC, led by India and China, will emerge as the leading region both in terms of production and consumption of molecular sieves during the forecast period. "Economic development in key developing countries, such as India and China, has been generating continuous growth in the oil and gas, petrochemical, construction, and automotive industries. These industries require desiccants such as molecular sieves to adsorb moisture content in products," says Ajay Adikhari, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on metals and minerals

Based on end-user, the report categorizes the global molecular sieves market into the following segments:

Oil and gas industry

Petrochemical industry

Process industry

Construction industry

Other industries

Global molecular sieves market by end-user 2015 (%) Oil and gas industry 48.39% Petrochemical industry 26.21% Process industry 11.95% Construction industry 7.55% Other industries 5.90% Source: Technavio

The top three revenue generating end-user segments for the global molecular sieves market are discussed below:

Global molecular sieves market in oil and gas industry

Purification and dehydration of gases are prime uses of molecular sieves in the oil and gas industry. Molecular sieves are used in the filtration process due to its high adsorption capacities. These sieves are used in dehydration and clean-up of gases, such as propane and butane.

These desiccants are also used to remove mercaptans, H2S, CO2, and other particles from natural gases. They are appropriate for dehydrating natural gas that contains aromatic compounds such as propane, methane, and ethane. Humidity and other contaminants can corrode equipment and leading to operational inefficiencies and reduced product quality.

In oil refineries, methyl chloride gas, catalytic reforming recycle gas, and synthesis gas are purified by using molecular sieves. These sieves can also remove compounds such as hydrogen fluoride, tert-butyl catechol, hydrochloride, boron trifluoride, and fluorinated hydrocarbons.

Global molecular sieves market in petrochemical industry

Molecular sieve acts as a drying agent to remove the water present in petrochemical products such as olefins. It is also used in the pipelines to remove carbon dioxide and other impurities from natural gas and other petrochemicals. Molecular sieve is also used to purify feed meant for catalytic reactions like dimerization, alkylation, and isomerization.

In the petroleum industry, the primary uses of molecular sieves are drying and purifying feedstocks and organic gases, and removing impurities from a product, such as propylene and ethylene. This helps to protect a catalyst in downstream conversion units and prevents freezing in cryogenic systems.

Global molecular sieves market in process industry

"Molecular sieves are widely used in many ethanol dehydration plants to produce absolute alcohol. Removing remaining water from alcohol is tough. Molecular sieves are used to remove this moisture content from alcohol," says Ajay.

Molecular sieves find particular applications in the purification of benzene-free ethanol. This purified ethanol is used for pharmaceutical purposes. Molecular sieves are also widely used for purifying food-grade and pharmaceutical-grade ethanol.

Molecular sieves are used inside the packages. These sieves help to keep away bad odors, molds, and other microorganisms from the packages by absorbing the moisture content of the package. These sieves are mostly used to avoid humidity when the packages are to be transported over long distances. Molecular sieves are mainly used in drying air for food packaging, electronics, and pharmaceuticals.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

BASF

CECA

Grace

Honeywell UOP

Zeochem

