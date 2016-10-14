STURGIS, MI -- (Marketwired) -- 10/14/16 --Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: STBI) today announced net income of $670,000 for the third quarter of 2016.

Sturgis Bancorp is the holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company (Bank), and its subsidiaries Oakleaf Financial Services, Inc. and Oak Mortgage, LLC. Sturgis Bancorp provides a full array of trust, commercial and consumer banking services from 12 banking centers in Sturgis, Bangor, Bronson, Centreville, Climax, Colon, South Haven, Three Rivers and White Pigeon, Mich. Oakleaf Financial Services offers a complete range of investment and financial advisory services. Oak Mortgage offers residential mortgages in all markets of the Bank.

Key Highlights for the third quarter of 2016:

Net income for the third quarter of 2016 was $670,000, compared to $534,000 for the third quarter of 2015.

Net income for the first nine months of 2016 increased to $2.0 million from $1.6 million in the first nine months of 2015. The $331,000 increase was realized despite $700,000 of one-time tax exempt income during 2015 from bank-owned life insurance.

The Bank maintained strong capital ratios, exceeding "well-capitalized" requirements, with Tier 1 leverage capital at 8.31%. Total capital at September 30, 2016 was 14.11% of risk-weighted assets. The Bank's risk-weighted assets were $249.3 million at September 30, 2016.

Total assets increased 12.5% from December 31, 2015 to $407.6 million, including $9.1 million growth in loans.

Total deposits increased 11.4% to $316.6 million, mostly in municipal deposits.

Allowance for loan losses was 1.25% of gross loans, unchanged from December 31, 2015.





Three months ended September 30, 2016 vs. three months ended September 30, 2015 - Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2016 was $670,000, or $0.32 per share, compared to net income of $534,000, or $0.26 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2015. The tax equivalent net interest margin increased to 3.83% in the three months ended September 30, 2016 from 3.66% in 2015.

Net interest income increased by $402,000 in the three months ended September 30, 2016, primarily due to growth in securities and loans.

Noninterest income was $1.4 million in the third quarters of 2016 and 2015. Commission income decreased to $267,000, as Oakleaf Financial Services transitions to Raymond James from LPL.

Noninterest expense was $3.6 million in the third quarter of 2016, compared to $3.5 million in 2015. The Bank expensed $169,000 consultant fees to negotiate for lower data processing expenses over a new six-year contract.

The Company provided $102,000 to the allowance for loan losses in the third quarter of 2016, compared to ($31,000) in the same quarter of 2015. Net charge-offs were $118,000 in 2016, compared to $15,000 in 2015.

Nine months ended September 30, 2016 vs. nine months ended September 30, 2015 - Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 was $2.0 million, or $0.95 per share, compared to net income of $1.6 million, or $0.79 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2015. The tax equivalent net interest margin increased to 3.79% in the first nine months of 2016 from 3.58% in the first nine months of 2015.

Net interest income increased by $1.3 million in the first nine months of 2016, primarily due to net earning assets acquired from West Michigan Savings Bank and additional growth in securities and loans.

Noninterest income was $3.9 million in the first nine months of 2016, compared to $4.7 million in the first half of 2015. The Bank received $700,000 of death benefit in excess of recorded cash value from bank-owned life insurance in the first nine months of 2015.

Noninterest expense was $10.4 million in the first nine months of 2016, compared to $10.7 million in 2015. Most of the decrease was due to the 2015 acquisition of West Michigan Savings Bank, with most acquisition expenses recorded in the second quarter of 2015.

The Company provided $284,000 to the allowance for loan losses in the first nine months of 2016, compared to ($4,000) in the nine months of 2015. Net charge-offs were $222,000 in 2016, compared to $138,000 in 2015.

Total assets increased to $407.6 million at September 30, 2016 from $368.6 million at December 31, 2015, primarily in cash equivalents, securities and loans. Cash equivalents increased $16.1 million from December 31, 2015, due to temporary municipal deposit fluctuations. Securities increased $14.6 million from December 31, 2015, primarily held-to-maturity municipal securities. Loans increased $9.1 million from December 31, 2015. Most of the increase in loans was in Commercial loans.

Noninterest-bearing deposits increased to $68.7 million at September 30, 2016 from $65.0 million at December 31, 2015. Average noninterest-bearing deposits were $69.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2016 and $66.0 million for the first nine months of 2016. Interest-bearing deposits also increased to $247.9 million at September 30, 2016 from $219.0 million at December 31, 2015. Average interest-bearing deposits were $232.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2016 and $230.2 million for the first nine months of 2016. Much of the growth in interest-bearing deposits is temporary municipal deposits, which fluctuate seasonally.

Total equity was $33.8 million at September 30, 2016, compared to $32.6 million at December 31, 2015. Book value per share increased to $16.21 ($12.68 tangible) at September 30, 2016 from $15.70 ($12.08 tangible) at December 31, 2015. Average equity was $33.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2016 and $33.1 million for the first nine months of 2016.

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include statements regarding intent, belief, outlook, objectives, efforts, estimates or expectations of Bancorp, primarily with respect to future events and the future financial performance of the Bancorp. Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statement. Factors that could cause a difference between an ultimate actual outcome and a preceding forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; changes in banking laws and regulations; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; government and regulatory policy changes; the outcome of any pending and future litigation and contingencies; trends in consumer behavior and ability to repay loans; and changes of the world, national and local economies. Bancorp undertakes no obligation to update, amend or clarify forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The numbers presented herein are unaudited.

For additional information, visit our website at www.sturgisbank.com.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, 2016 and December 31, 2015 (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Sept. 30, 2016 Dec. 31, 2015 -------------- -------------- ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 19,714 $ 10,786 Other short-term investments 12,237 5,084 -------------- -------------- Total cash and cash equivalents 31,951 15,870 Interest-earning deposits in banks 16,312 16,805 Securities - Available for sale 29,986 27,635 Securities - Held to maturity 31,510 19,245 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 2,632 2,632 Loans held for sale 1,271 1,575 Loans, net of allowance of $3,275 and $3,213 262,961 253,830 Premises and equipment, net 8,329 8,114 Goodwill 5,834 5,834 Core deposit intangibles 273 320 Originated mortgage servicing rights 1,249 1,349 Real estate owned 627 827 Bank-owned life insurance 9,932 9,735 Accrued interest receivable 1,461 1,183 Other assets 3,241 3,605 -------------- -------------- Total assets $ 407,569 $ 368,559 ============== ============== LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 68,721 $ 65,041 Interest-bearing 247,880 218,998 -------------- -------------- Total deposits 316,601 284,039 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 50,488 47,812 Accrued interest payable 244 243 Other liabilities 6,455 3,853 -------------- -------------- Total liabilities 373,788 335,947 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock - $1 par value: authorized - 1,000,000 shares issued and outstanding - 0 shares Common stock - $1 par value: authorized - 9,000,000 shares issued and outstanding 2,083,741 shares at Sept. 30, 2016 and 2,077,791 at December 31, 2015 2,084 2,078 Additional paid-in capital 7,339 7,277 Retained earnings 24,788 23,445 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (430) (188) -------------- -------------- Total stockholders' equity 33,781 32,612 -------------- -------------- Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 407,569 $ 368,559 ============== ============== CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months ended September 30, 2016 and 2015 (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months ended Sept. 30, 2016 2015 -------------- -------------- Interest income Loans $ 3,220 $ 3,024 Investment securities: Taxable 168 137 Tax-exempt 234 77 Dividends 28 33 -------------- -------------- Total interest income 3,650 3,271 Interest expense Deposits 171 169 Borrowed funds 290 315 -------------- -------------- Total interest expense 461 484 -------------- -------------- Net interest income 3,189 2,787 Provision for loan losses 102 (31) -------------- -------------- Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,087 2,818 Noninterest income: Service charges and other fees 259 257 Interchange income 190 174 Investment brokerage commission income 267 611 Mortgage banking activities 201 190 Trust fee income 143 75 Increase in value of bank owned life insurance 66 72 Gain (loss) on sale of real estate owned 197 (1) Other income 28 14 -------------- -------------- Total noninterest income 1,351 1,392 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 2,016 1,932 Occupancy and equipment 409 360 Interchange expenses 105 100 Data processing 209 204 Professional services 93 100 Real estate owned expense 42 242 Advertising 66 33 Other 655 539 -------------- -------------- Total noninterest expenses 3,595 3,510 -------------- -------------- Income before income tax expense (benefit) 843 700 Income tax expense 173 166 -------------- -------------- Net income $ 670 $ 534 ============== ============== Earnings per share $ 0.32 $ 0.26 Dividends declared per share $ 0.12 $ 0.03 Key Ratios: Return on average equity 8.04% 6.70% Return on average assets 0.68% 0.59% Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.83% 3.66% CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Nine Months ended September 30, 2016 and 2015 (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Nine Months ended Sept. 30, 2016 2015 -------------- -------------- Interest income Loans $ 9,306 $ 8,613 Investment securities: Taxable 471 366 Tax-exempt 658 154 Dividends 84 107 -------------- -------------- Total interest income 10,519 9,240 Interest expense Deposits 509 502 Borrowed funds 834 942 -------------- -------------- Total interest expense 1,343 1,444 -------------- -------------- Net interest income 9,176 7,796 Provision for loan losses 284 (4) -------------- -------------- Net interest income after provision for loan losses 8,892 7,800 Noninterest income: Service charges and other fees 759 730 Interchange income 544 494 Investment brokerage commission income 1,222 1,570 Mortgage banking activities 533 525 Trust fee income 351 322 Increase in value of bank owned life insurance 196 906 Gain (loss) on sale of real estate owned 196 92 Other income 143 39 -------------- -------------- Total noninterest income 3,944 4,678 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 5,828 5,743 Occupancy and equipment 1,302 1,179 Interchange expenses 317 283 Data processing 604 657 Professional services 198 387 Real estate owned expense 209 451 Advertising 182 114 Other 1,731 1,836 -------------- -------------- Total noninterest expenses 10,371 10,650 -------------- -------------- Income before income tax expense (benefit) 2,465 1,828 Income tax expense 498 192 -------------- -------------- Net income $ 1,967 $ 1,636 ============== ============== Earnings per share $ 0.95 $ 0.79 Dividends declared per share $ 0.30 $ 0.09 Key Ratios: Return on average equity 7.98% 7.06% Return on average assets 0.69% 0.64% Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.79% 3.58%

