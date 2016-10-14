Research and Markets - Global Baby Warming Devices Market CAGR Growth of 8.74% by 2020 - Trends, Technologies & Opportunities Report 2016-2020 - Vendors: Kay, Smiths Medical, Nonin Medical

DUBLIN, October 14, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Baby Warming Devices Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global baby warming devices market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.74% during the period 2016-2020.

According to the report, technical improvements in designs will be a key driver for market growth. Technological innovations have led to the development of new products in the healthcare industry. Some products have been developed as per the needs of neonates. Infant warmers such as Lullaby Warmer by GE Healthcare have shown clinical and economic benefits.

The equipment provides 69% faster warm-up than conventional devices, offers uniform distribution of heat, and ensures comfortable positioning of the baby.

Further, the report states that one of the challenges for the market will be entry barriers affecting new entrants. High development costs required for the licensing, acquisitions, marketing, and manufacturing of fetal and neonatal equipment act as barriers for new entrants, especially in developed countries. Also, many buyers, particularly the larger hospitals, rely on the reputed and global vendors in the global baby warming devices market during transactions.

Also, the distribution channels for fetal and neonatal care equipment are highly saturated in developed countries and are dominated by the existing companies. Thus, small companies are finding it difficult to earn profits and survive in the market.

Companies Mentioned:

Drägerwerk

GE Healthcare

Natus Medical

Philips Healthcare

Phoenix Medical Systems

Alfamedic

Ardo

AVI Healthcare

Cobams

Embrace

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Ginevri

Heinen und Lowenstein

Ibis Medical

Kay

MTTS

Nonin Medical

Smiths Medical

