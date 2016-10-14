Global Automotive Infotainment Market to Grow 13.24% by 2020 - Rising Demand for Infotainment Systems in Mass Production of Vehicles - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 14, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Automotive Infotainment Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global automotive infotainment market to grow at a CAGR of 13.24% during the period 2016-2020.

One of the key trends for market growth will be the reduced dependence on smartphones for applications. Smartphone connectivity to IVI system has been one of the major drivers of automotive telematics. This is due to end-users' desire to access smartphones while driving. Automakers have capitalized on this by developing high-resolution and more intuitive HMIs capable of seamlessly integrating with smartphones in automobiles.

According to the report, one of the key drivers for market growth will be increased support for open-source and standard platforms for application development. Traditionally, the competition among the automotive manufacturers was limited to the towing capacity, acceleration, and horsepower of the vehicle. However, recently, there has been a shift in the focus of consumers and OEMs from what is under the hood to what is behind the vehicle's dashboard.

Further, the report states that difficulty in content prioritization will be a challenge for the market. These days, ADAS and other infotainment features are increasingly being adopted in smart cars. These systems help in collecting data or connect with a person at a given time. However, the constant use generates an enormous data flow and prioritization of such data is tedious and time-consuming. If the data requested by a user is not exactly retrieved as required by an HMI system, it leads to a delay in the relevant information reaching the user and the benefits of the HMI system become negligible.

Key vendors:

Alpine Electronics

Continental

Harman International

Panasonic

Pioneer

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Market research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by geography

PART 07: Market segmentation by OS

PART 08: Market drivers

PART 09: Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

PART 11: Vendor landscape

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

PART 13: Appendix

