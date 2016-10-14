Research and Markets - Global Cloud EDA Market CAGR Growth of 6.9% by 2020 - Trends, Technologies & Opportunities Report 2016-2020 - Vendors: Agnisys, Sigrity, Zuken

DUBLIN, October 14, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Cloud EDA Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global cloud electronic design automation (EDA) market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the period 2016-2020.

According to the report, increase in M&A will be a key driver for market growth. The global cloud EDA market is growing at a moderate pace. Major players in the market are trying to increase their market presence because of its potential for growth. The market is observing an increase in M&A and strategic alliances.

Many large players and emerging vendors are following the M&A strategy to increase their market shares. M&A helps vendors to enhance their distribution channels and increase their market reach. M&A help companies to remain competitive and maintain their position in the market.

Further, the report states that the global cloud EDA market demands continuous support and maintenance as the tools involve the use of various applications in the product development cycle. They require continuous maintenance and upgrading of EDA because of continual changes in the operational environment.

Many customers choose vendors based on the support and services they offer. The lack of workers with knowledge and EDA expertise is a challenge for the market. The market lacks adequate EDA professionals, which makes it difficult to meet the existing demands. Companies, such as Cadence Design Systems, regularly organize expos to update and educate users about their products.

Questions Answered:

What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Companies Mentioned:

Cadence Design Systems

Synopsis

Mentor Graphics

Agilent

Agnisys

Aldec

Ansys

JEDA Technologies

MunEDA

Sigrity

Zuken

Report Structure:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Market research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: PLM overview

PART 06: Market landscape

PART 07: Product segmentation

PART 08: Geographic segmentation

PART 09: Buying criteria

PART 10: Five force analysis

PART 11: Market drivers

PART 12: Impact of drivers

PART 13: Market challenges

PART 14: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 15: Market trends

PART 16: Impact of trends

PART 17: Vendor landscape

PART 18: Key vendor profiles

PART 19: Appendix

PART 20: About the Author

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g52ncq/global_cloud_eda

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716