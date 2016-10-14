BELLINGHAM, WA--(Marketwired - October 14, 2016) - eXp World Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: EXPI) has announced that Miguel Herrera, the top international luxury agent in all of South Texas has joined eXp Realty, the Company's real estate brokerage division in San Antonio.

Herrera, who began his real estate career in 2010, has become a recognized leader within and among the luxury agent community as a result of the tremendous success he has achieved in just 6 years.

"The eXp Realty business model is the strongest in the industry," said Herrera, who for the second consecutive year, has been named the #1 International Luxury Agent in San Antonio, Hill Country and South Texas by Luxury League and a member of the Platinum Top 50 San Antonio group of agents consecutively from 2012-2016. "I am excited about the opportunity for true ownership, not just for me, but for my loyal and talented team members, and I am excited to teach and coach eXp agents from all markets who aspire to work in luxury on the eXpWorld campus. This is the future of real estate and I want to be a part of it."

Herrera, who has more than 27 years of business experience, achieved 2015 production in excess of $15 million and more than $24 million in 2016. Herrera was first introduced at a press availability on Tuesday of last week in San Antonio where the Agent-Owned Cloud Brokerage® held its 3rd Annual Conference in San Antonio, Texas.

"We welcome Miguel and each of the members of his team to our family of agent-owners," said eXp Realty CEO, Jason Gesing. "Miguel's desire to share what he knows is perfectly aligned with our ownership culture and we look forward to his leadership and contributions for many years to come."

Yesterday, eXp Realty announced that it has grown its family of agents and brokers to more than 1,900 across 41 markets in the United States and Canada. The Company had 864 agents on January 1 of this year and surpassed 1,500 agents in early August.

