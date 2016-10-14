CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/14/16 -- Ginger Beef Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: GB) is pleased to announce the appointment of Gilbert Leung, of Calgary, Alberta, as a director of the Corporation.

Mr. Leung holds a Bachelor of Science. He is a senior executive of Ginger Beef Choice Ltd., an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Corporation. Ginger Beef Choice Ltd. is a manufacturer of fresh and frozen Chinese food items for wholesalers primarily in Western Canada and Ontario.

