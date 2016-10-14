Global Power Electronics Market to Witness 6.2% CAGR During 2016 - 2022: P&S Market Research

NEW YORK, October 14, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

According to market research "Global Power Electronics Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2025 - Industry Insights by Device (Power Discrete, Power Modules, Power IC), by End-User (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Power & Energy, ICT, Aerospace & Defense, Others), By Voltage (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage, Very High Voltage)" by P&S Market Research, the global power electronics market was valued at $12,872.0 million in 2015 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.2% during 2016 - 2022. Based on technology, the power electronics market generated highest revenue from non-isolated DC-DC segment in 2015. Geographically, Asia-Pacific was the largest contributor to the global revenues of power electronics market.

Access Report Description with Detailed TOC at:https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/power-electronics-market

Power electronic devices ensure effective delivery of power, providing high reliability, security and flexibility to the power system. Power electronic devices play a key role in the conversion of the existing electrical grids to next-generation networks. At present, approximately 30% of all power generation is carried out using power electronic devices, either at the point of power generation or at the final consumption of electricity. It is expected that by 2030, up to 80% of the electricity produced will use power electronic devices. The high level of integration of power electronic devices with electricity grids, increase in demand for network reliability, government focus on reduction of environmental pollution and energy savings is further expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Explore Related Research:https://www.psmarketresearch.com/industry-report/semiconductor-and-electronics

Some of the major companies operating in the global power electronics market include NXP Semiconductors N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics N.V., ON Semiconductor, Vishay Intertechnology Inc., Microsemi Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, and Texas Instruments Inc.

Global Power Electronics Market Segmentation

By Device

Power Discrete

Power Modules

Power IC

By End-User

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Power & Energy

ICT

Aerospace & Defense

Others

By Voltage

Low Voltage (400V - 900V)

Medium Voltage (1.2kV - 1.7 kV)

High Voltage (2kV - 3.3kV)

Very High Voltage (>3.3kV)

Global Next Generation Power Electronics Market Segmentation

SiC Power Device

By Voltage

By Application

GaN Power Device

By Voltage

By Application

GEOGRAPHICAL SEGMENTATION

By Region

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe Germany France Italy U.K. Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle-East & Africa (MEA) U.A.E. South Africa Rest of RoW

& (MEA)

Browse Other Published Report by P&S Market Research

Global Radio Frequency Integrated Circuits (RFIC) Market -https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/frequency-integrated-circuits-market

Global Microcontroller Market -https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/microcontroller-market

Global Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment Market -https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/machine-condition-monitoring-market

About P&S Market Research

P&S Market Research is a market research company, which offers market research and consulting services for various geographies around the globe. We provide market research reports, industry forecasting reports, business intelligence, and research based consulting services across different industry/business verticals.

As one of the top growing market research agency, we're keen upon providing market landscape and accurate forecasting. Our analysts and consultants are proficient with business intelligence and market analysis, through their interaction with leading companies of the concerned domain. We help our clients with B2B market research and assist them in identifying various windows of opportunity, and framing informed and customized business expansion strategies in different regions.

Contact:

Deep

Assistant - Client Partner

347, 5th Ave. #1402

New York City, NY - 10016

Toll-Free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com



Web:https://www.psmarketresearch.com