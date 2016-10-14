Global Power Electronics Market to Witness 6.2% CAGR During 2016 - 2022: P&S Market Research

NEW YORK, October 14, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
According to market research "Global Power Electronics Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2025 - Industry Insights by Device (Power Discrete, Power Modules, Power IC), by End-User (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Power & Energy, ICT, Aerospace & Defense, Others), By Voltage (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage, Very High Voltage)" by P&S Market Research, the global power electronics market was valued at $12,872.0 million in 2015 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.2% during 2016 - 2022. Based on technology, the power electronics market generated highest revenue from non-isolated DC-DC segment in 2015. Geographically, Asia-Pacific was the largest contributor to the global revenues of power electronics market.
Access Report Description with Detailed TOC at:https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/power-electronics-market
Power electronic devices ensure effective delivery of power, providing high reliability, security and flexibility to the power system. Power electronic devices play a key role in the conversion of the existing electrical grids to next-generation networks. At present, approximately 30% of all power generation is carried out using power electronic devices, either at the point of power generation or at the final consumption of electricity. It is expected that by 2030, up to 80% of the electricity produced will use power electronic devices. The high level of integration of power electronic devices with electricity grids, increase in demand for network reliability, government focus on reduction of environmental pollution and energy savings is further expected to drive the market during the forecast period.
Explore Related Research:https://www.psmarketresearch.com/industry-report/semiconductor-and-electronics
Some of the major companies operating in the global power electronics market include NXP Semiconductors N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics N.V., ON Semiconductor, Vishay Intertechnology Inc., Microsemi Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, and Texas Instruments Inc.
Global Power Electronics Market Segmentation
By Device
- Power Discrete
- Power Modules
- Power IC
By End-User
- Consumer Electronics
- Automotive
- Industrial
- Power & Energy
- ICT
- Aerospace & Defense
- Others
By Voltage
- Low Voltage (400V - 900V)
- Medium Voltage (1.2kV - 1.7 kV)
- High Voltage (2kV - 3.3kV)
- Very High Voltage (>3.3kV)
Global Next Generation Power Electronics Market Segmentation
SiC Power Device
- By Voltage
- By Application
GaN Power Device
- By Voltage
- By Application
GEOGRAPHICAL SEGMENTATION
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- U.K.
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle-East & Africa (MEA)
- U.A.E.
- South Africa
- Rest of RoW
Browse Other Published Report by P&S Market Research
Global Radio Frequency Integrated Circuits (RFIC) Market -https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/frequency-integrated-circuits-market
Global Microcontroller Market -https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/microcontroller-market
Global Machine Condition Monitoring Equipment Market -https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/machine-condition-monitoring-market
About P&S Market Research
P&S Market Research is a market research company, which offers market research and consulting services for various geographies around the globe. We provide market research reports, industry forecasting reports, business intelligence, and research based consulting services across different industry/business verticals.
As one of the top growing market research agency, we're keen upon providing market landscape and accurate forecasting. Our analysts and consultants are proficient with business intelligence and market analysis, through their interaction with leading companies of the concerned domain. We help our clients with B2B market research and assist them in identifying various windows of opportunity, and framing informed and customized business expansion strategies in different regions.
Contact:
Deep
Assistant - Client Partner
347, 5th Ave. #1402
New York City, NY - 10016
Toll-Free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)
Email:enquiry@psmarketresearch.com
Web:https://www.psmarketresearch.com