Global Automotive Air Suspension System Market Expected to Grow at 7.6% CAGR During 2016 - 2022: P&S Market Research

NEW YORK, October 14, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

According to market research titled "Global Automotive Air Suspension System Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2022 - Industry Insights by Technology (Manual Air Suspension, Electronic Air Suspension), by Component (Shock Absorber, Air Spring, Air Compressor, Air Reservoir, Height Sensor, Electric Control Unit, Others), by Vehicle Type (Bus, Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle)" published by P&S Market Research, the global automotive air suspension system market was valued at $4,963.6 million in 2015, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2016 - 2022.

Increasing demand for luxury and comfort, and growing demand for premium cars and luxury buses are expected to drive the automotive air suspension market over the forecast period. Moreover, stringent emission control norms and fuel efficiency regulations in different countries is enforcing stringent targets to OEMs. This in turn, has increased the demand for lightweight air suspension system in the automotive industry. For instance, Kenworth Truck Company, a U.S. based manufacturer of medium and heavy-duty Class 8 trucks, introduced air ride suspension system in its vehicles to reduce the weight of suspension system by 400 pounds. ECOmove, an Australian company, developed patented 'Qbeaks' suspension composed entirely made of composite materials.

Explore Report Description with Detailed TOC at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/automotive-air-suspension-system-market

Among the two technologies of automotive air suspension system, the manual air suspension held the larger share in the global automotive air suspension system market in 2015. However, the electronic air suspension systems segment is the faster growing segment. The consumption of automotive air suspension system was the largest in bus segment in 2015, compared to other vehicle types. The automotive air suspension system market is expected to witness fastest growth in passenger car segment.

Some of the major players operating in the global automotive air suspension system market include Thyssenkrupp AG, Hendrickson International Corporation, Continental AG, WABCO Holdings Inc., Hitachi Ltd., BWI Group, Firestone Industrial Products, Mando Corporation, Accuair Suspension, and Dunlop Systems and Components.

GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE AIR SUSPENSION SYSTEM MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Technology

Electronic Air Suspension

Manual Air Suspension

By Component

Shock Absorber

Air Spring

Air Compressor

Air Reservoir

Height Sensor

Electric Control Unit (ECU)

Others

By Vehicle Type

Bus

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

GEOGRAPHICAL SEGMENTATION

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Rest of Europe

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Brazil

Rest of RoW

Browse Other Published Reports By P&S Market Research

Automotive Airbag Market

Low Emission Vehicle Market

Automotive Wiring Harness Market

About P&S Market Research

P&S Market Research is a market research company, which offers market research and consulting services for various geographies around the globe. We provide market research reports, industry forecasting reports, business intelligence, and research based consulting services across different industry/business verticals.

As one of the top growing market research agency, we're keen upon providing market landscape and accurate forecasting. Our analysts and consultants are proficient with business intelligence and market analysis, through their interaction with leading companies of the concerned domain. We help our clients with B2B market research and assist them in identifying various windows of opportunity, and framing informed and customized business expansion strategies in different regions.