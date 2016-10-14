VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/14/16 -- The Board of Directors of Reg Technologies Inc. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: RRE)(OTC PINK: REGRF), are pleased to announce they have entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement with REGI U.S., Inc. ("REGI") (OTC PINK: RGUS), dated September 16th, 2016, ("Transaction").

A special Shareholder Meeting to vote on the Asset Purchase Agreement is being called for November 18th, 2016, at the following location:

W.L. Macdonald Law Corporation Suite 409, 221 W. Esplanade North Vancouver, BC V7M 3J3

Pursuant to the approval of this Transaction, the Company will be disposing of its undertaking being all or substantially all of its assets to REGI. In exchange, REGI shall issue an aggregate of 50,591,350 common shares of REGI (the "Shares"). Following the affirmative vote by the shareholders for this Transaction, the Company expects to be either voluntarily delisted or involuntarily delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") for failure to comply with continued listing requirements and the policies of the Exchange.

Subsequently, the Company intends to declare a Dividend in Kind, to distribute shares to all shareholders of November 18th, 2016, being the Record Date for Share Ownership, on a pro-rate basis.

Reg Technologies Inc. and REGI U.S., Inc. are developing for commercialization an improved axial vane type rotary engine known as the Rand Cam™/RadMax™ rotary technology used in the revolutionary design of lightweight and high efficiency engines, compressors and pumps. The RadMax™ engine has only two unique moving parts, the vanes (up to 12) and the rotor, compared to the 40 moving parts in a simple four-cylinder piston engine. This innovative design makes it possible to produce up to 24 continuous power impulses per one rotation that is vibration-free and extremely quiet. The RadMax™ engine also has several capabilities allowing it to operate on fuels including gasoline, natural gas, hydrogen, propane and diesel. For more information, please visit www.regtech.com or www.regiinc.com.

