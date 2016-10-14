SUZHOU CITY, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/14/16 -- IWCS 2016 was held in Providence, Rhode Island, USA on October 2-5, at which over 130 academic results from around the world were issued. Hengtong has attended the conference and released 12 papers, almost a tenth of the total amount.

IWCS is an annual international top conference of the cable industry and the premier venue for new technologies in wire, cable and connectivity products, processes and applications.

IWCS 2016 contained four sessions, which were industry information reporting, paper lecture, vendor exhibition and poster display of paper. Showing great innovation & research ability, Hengtong published 12 research papers involving optical fiber communication, marine communication and cable materials and including 4 lecture papers and 8 poster papers.

About HENGTONG: HENGTONG has founded nine industrial base stations in South America, South Africa, Southeast Asia, Europe and other regions, and has established marketing and technology services branches in more than 30 areas; thus HENGTONG products have covered more than 100 countries and regions.

