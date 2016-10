SANTA MONICA (dpa-AFX) - Activision Blizzard (ATVI) and Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) are posting notable gains during trading on Friday, with the video game companies climbing by 2 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.



The gains by Activision Blizzard and Take-Two come after Oppenheimer initiated coverage of both companies' stocks at Outperform.



