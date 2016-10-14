According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the seeds market in Europeis expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 10.45% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Seeds market in Europe 2016-2020' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The seeds market in Europe was dominated by leading players such as Bayer CropScience, DowDuPont, Monsanto, Limagrain, and Syngenta in 2015, occupying more than 60% of the overall market share. DowDuPont and Bayer CropScience are the two leading players in the market, whereas Monsanto and Limagrain hold a substantial share in the market. Syngenta holds the least market share among the top five vendors of the seeds market in Europe.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=53266

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Based on product type, the report categorizes the seeds market in Europe into the following segments:

Grainseeds and oilseeds

Fruits and vegetable seeds

Others

Seeds market in Europe by product type 2015 (%)

Grainseeds and oilseeds 76.55% Fruits and vegetable seeds 16.46% Others 6.98%

Source: Technavio

Grain seeds and oilseeds market in Europe

"The demand for grain seeds and oilseeds has increased twofold in the past two decades. The rising population has increased the need for improved seed products. Sunflower seeds are the highest in demand with over 3 million tons of sunflower seeds imported in 2014," says Mantri Charan Kumar, a lead analyst at Technavio.

The market is dominated by large companies increasing their foothold in the market by acquiring small companies. R&D investments have increased to produce seeds with high-quality traits, creating possibilities of improving yield gains. Leading vendors invest nearly 10% of their revenues in R&D activities. However, the decrease in commodity prices is negatively affecting the market value. Patents and licensing agreements, which restrict seed usage, are also reducing the potential to develop and enhance new varieties.

Fruits and vegetable seeds market in Europe

The fruit and vegetable seeds market involves the production of various families of fruit and vegetable seeds. Fruit seeds produced include apples, oranges, watermelons, peaches, and pears. The main vegetable seeds include potatoes, tomatoes, and onions.

"Vegetable seeds hold a larger share of the fruit and vegetable seeds market in Europe. These seeds have high productivity and profit margins because of the growing popularity of healthier green foods among consumers. In addition, consumption of processed vegetables and fruits has increased because of the rise in consumer spending," says Mantri.

Hybrid crops drive the growth of the market as they exhibit modified traits that ensure a produce with better taste, color, and shelf life. In addition, international trade in fruits and vegetables has increased significantly, driving the demand for these seeds. Heritage varieties of seeds or cultivars that are centuries old are also gaining popularity.

Other seeds market in Europe

The other seeds segment of the market comprises forage, sugar beet, grass, and flower seeds. The yield of these seeds has increased over time. GM seedscultivation has increased because of their resistance to herbicides and pests and enhancement of protein and nutrition content. Weak economic conditions and reduction of profitability in the livestock sector are the major concerns for forage seed manufacturers. Also, the changes in climatic conditions have restricted supply of seeds in the market. The market has witnessed a significant rise in prices with constant fluctuations.

Improvement in soil structure and prevention of erosion play a significant role in increasing the demand for forage seeds. In addition, the livestock segment increases the demand for the production of forage seeds.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Seeds Market 2016-2020

Global Biofertilizers Market 2016-2020

Global Seed Treatment Market 2016-2020

Do you need a report on a market in a specific geographical cluster or country but can't find what you're looking for? Don't worry, Technavio also takes client requests. Please contact enquiry@technavio.com with your requirements and our analysts will be happy to create a customized report just for you.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161014005015/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com