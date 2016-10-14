John Wiley Sons, Inc. (NYSE: JWa and JWb), today announced the appointment of Judy Verses as Executive Vice President, Research.

Judy has over 30 years' experience across business, government, and consumer sectors in the technology, education, and communications industries. She is known for her strong customer focus and admired as a leader who is capable of motivating global organizations and translating ideas and concepts into action.

'I am pleased to welcome Judy Verses to the Wiley executive team,' said Wiley President and CEO Mark Allin. 'Judy's career reflects her lifelong passion for enabling knowledge, with its power to transform individuals and the world in which we live. She is a leader who develops talent, builds teams, and creates an environment that values performance and empowers employees to do their best work and be successful. Judy is joining at an exciting time for Wiley, as we make new investments in digital services to authors, societies and partners in the industry.'

Judy comes to Wiley from Rosetta Stone, a market leader in online language learning and literacy, where, since 2011 she has been President, Global Enterprise Education, with responsibility for all institutional business across all geographies, as well as product and business development, IT, and global communications, and where she built a robust, sustainable enterprise business focused on delivering profitable growth.

Previously, Judy had been President and Chief Client Officer at Blackboard, a leading supplier of educational enterprise software, overseeing global sales and marketing, and President and COO at Blackboard Learn. From 1983 to 2007, Judy held several senior leadership roles at telecommunications giant Verizon (among them SVP Marketing, SVP Broadband Solutions, and VP Business Sales), where she successfully launched Verizon FiOS.

Judy has served as a mentor with the Laura Bush Fellowship Initiative and from 2014-2015 was a Non-Executive Director on the board of Promethean World, a global education technology leader in solutions for the interactive and engaged classroom. Judy earned her B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Connecticut.

Judy takes on the role on October 24 from Philip Carpenter who is retiring from Wiley. Philip joined Blackwell Publishers in 1979 and quickly rose to become a senior leader within the organization. Wiley acquired Blackwell in 2007, Philip joining as a key member of the new leadership team and taking on the role of EVP, Research in 2014. Philip retires with our affection and gratitude.

Wiley, a global company, helps people and organizations develop the skills and knowledge they need to succeed. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, combined with our digital learning, assessment and certification solutions help universities, learned societies, businesses, governments and individuals increase the academic and professional impact of their work. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders.

