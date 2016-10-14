AURORA, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 10/14/16 -- BERNINA of America, the premier manufacturer of sewing, embroidery and quilting machines, recognized Nicholas Phat Nguyen of Mysterious by N.P.N., a Houston-based designer, as the BERNINA Fashion Fund Recipient at Thursday night's Runways & Gallery event at Fashion X Houston held at the Silver Street Studios. During the event, Nicholas was presented with a BERNINA 330 (B 330) sewing machine and the new BERNINA L 450 Overlocker. Both machines together are valued at $2,600. The BERNINA Fashion Fund is a partnership between BERNINA and Fashion X that was established in 2014 to support local emerging designers who show incredible talent.

"We are pleased to recognize Mysterious by N.P.N. designer, Nicholas Phat Nguyen with a BERNINA 330 sewing machine and the new BERNINA L 450 Overlocker," said Amy Gutierrez, Director of Marketing for BERNINA of America. "These two entry-level machines are a perfect combination that will give Nicholas the ability to design and produce new collections with ease and precision. BERNINA values the creativity of young, talented and emerging designers like Nicholas, who are truly the future of fashion and style."

The B 330 is an entry-level sewing machine that offers a broad variety of stitches, a generous long-term memory with 30 free locations for stitch creations, a built-in needle threader, LED sewing light, and an automatic buttonhole function. For more information, visit www.bernina.com/3series.

The L 450 Overlocker, a new entry-level machine that will be introduced in summer 2016, boasts 1,200 stitches a minute and a number of innovative features including a patented Micro Thread Control (MTC), LED sewing light for the needle and looper area, thread tension release with presser foot lift, and a 5-step Presser Foot Pressure Adjustment. Additionally, the L 450 Overlocker has the patented BERNINA Front Foot Lift, which enables sewist to easily position and guide bulky projects and multiple layers of fabric. For more information, visit www.bernina.com/overlocker.

"I can't tell you how thrilled I am to be recognized as the BERNINA Fashion Fund winner and to receive these two quality BERNINA machines, the B 330 sewing machine and L450 Overlocker," said Nicholas Phat Nguyen, Houston-based designer of Mysterious by N.P.N. "I am excited to start using my new BERNINA's and experiencing all of their unique features and functions that will enable me to create unique designs for upcoming collections."

Nicholas was born in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, with a childhood dream of becoming a major fashion designer. As a part of a small, advanced group of students, he was awarded the opportunity to study abroad in the United States at the age of 15. When Nicholas arrived in America he was ready to pursue his dreams as a designer and devoted all of his free time to studying fashion design. Through learning all aspects of fashion design and lots of practice, he taught himself how to sew. For more information, visit www.mysteriousbynpn.com.

Founded in Switzerland more than 100 years ago, BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer with a proven reputation for offering quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers, and embroidery software. BERNINA's leadership is marked by an impressive number of ambassadors, industry leaders, influencers and bloggers, who chose to partner with the company. BERNINA products are sold in the United States through a network of over 400 fully trained independent dealerships that also offer support and education. Select BERNINA and bernette machines, and BERNINA software can also be purchased online. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year. You can follow BERNINA on Facebook: www.facebook.com/berninausa, Instagram: @BERNINAUSA, and Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/WeAllSew, and read BERNINA's WeAllSew blog at www.weallsew.com. To learn more about BERNINA and to find a Dealer, visit www.bernina.com or call (630)978-2500.

