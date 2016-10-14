Rooster Teeth Hit Series Day 5, RWBY, and Crunch Time Available For International Distribution

Pioneering entertainment company Rooster Teeth is expanding its long and successful distribution partnership with Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) to include international territories, kicking off MIPCOM in Cannes (Oct. 17-20). The companies are seeking international digital, home video and linear television deals for three hit Rooster Teeth series Day 5,RWBY, and Crunch Time, all of which live on Rooster Teeth's rapidly growing subscription video on demand platform (SVOD), FIRST. At the annual international content convention, the companies will be taking meetings with local distribution outlets from Europe, South America, Asia and Australia.

"Our audience has been thrilled with the new premium content we've been releasing on FIRST, the Rooster Teeth SVOD platform," said Matt Hullum, CEO of Rooster Teeth. "From the apocalyptic drama Day 5 to the hilarious sci-fi comedy Crunch Time to the breakout anime hit RWBY, we're excited to share this content with new audiences around the world."

Day 5

Day 5, the award-winning, six-part long-form dramatic series from Rooster Teeth, is set in the immediate aftermath of a fatal sleep epidemic. After a fortuitous drug bender saves his life, addict Jake ventures out, unaware that most of the world already died in their beds. Battling sleepless fatigue and encroaching delirium, Jake teams with a scrappy teenager, an overnight doctor, and a red-eye pilot to search for answers…and just maybe find a way to sleep again. Day 5 presents a unique vision of the apocalypse that fuses serial drama and thriller around a human story of survival and redemption. Season 1 of Day 5 premiered in 2016 on Rooster Teeth FIRST. This October, Day 5 beat out Grace Helbig and Hannah Hart's Electra Woman and Dyna Girl to take the Streamy Award for best Sci-Fi or Action series.

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qkm2qdUuXcA

Season 1 stills: http://bit.ly/1s7Vfav

RWBY

RWBY is Rooster Teeth's world-renowned, award-winning anime series that tells the story of four different girls brought together for one legendary purpose. Ruby, Weiss, Blake, and Yang are students at Beacon Academy, an ancient school designed to train the monster-slayers known as Hunters and Huntresses. Unfortunately, monsters aren't the only threat in the world of Remnant, and if these girls want to graduate, they'll have to learn to work together both on the battlefield and in the classroom. The fourth volume (season) of RWBY premieres on Rooster Teeth FIRST on October 22, 2016.

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M0WeiG2-HRQ

Volume 4 assets: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/pvrt8qrxjsl0qtf/AABU0J266zu86m1ao8ZAUKMoa?dl=0

Crunch Time

Critically acclaimed Crunch Time is a half-hour sci-fi adventure comedy starring Samm Levine (Freaks and Geeks, Inglourious Basterds), Nick Rutherford (Good Neighbor, Saturday Night Live), Jessy Hodges (Grey's Anatomy, True Blood), Avery Monsen (Maron, High Maintenance), Brent Morin (How to Be Single, Undateable), Michael Hyatt (Nightcrawler, True Detective), Kirk Johnson (Lazer Team), and Burnie Burns (The Amazing Race, Lazer Team). In a highly classified location, four brilliant, jackass grad students are interrogated by government operatives. Why? Because after using reckless "cutting-edge" science for their own petty purposes, this rag tag team creates a small but potentially world-ending black hole in their college lab. The clock is ticking for this secret government agency to clean up the mess...and the students don't know what the hell they did to tear open the fabric of space and time. The solution? T- tell these government operatives EVERY illegal thing they've done in the lab… Season 1 of Crunch Time premiered in 2016 on Rooster Teeth FIRST.

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xnaz-oBYvrg

Season 1 stills: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ffmwo7tc4x5jsn3/AAAGjf66rBHYiYp0QZofXv1Ta?dl=0

About Rooster Teeth

Rooster Teeth is a pioneering studio responsible for some of the biggest online series in history, such as the award-winning and longest-running web series, Red vs. Blue. They also produce the globally acclaimed animated series RWBY, the first western anime series to be distributed in Japan; the award-winning Rooster Teeth Podcast; and Immersion, a reality format that brings video game theory to the real world. Rooster Teeth has a massive global footprint of more than 25 million subscribers to its YouTube Network, 3 million unique monthly visitors to its RoosterTeeth.com hub and 1.8 million registered community members. The company was founded in 2003, and is now a subsidiary of Fullscreen, Inc., a global youth media company that develops online creators and produces multi-platform entertainment experiences. Discover more at RoosterTeeth.com.

About Cinedigm

Cinedigm is a leading independent content distributor in the United States, with direct relationships with thousands of physical retail storefronts and digital platforms, including Wal-Mart, Target, iTunes, Netflix, and Amazon, as well as the national Video on Demand platform on cable television.

Additionally, given Cinedigm's infrastructure, technology, content and distribution expertise, the Company has rapidly become a leader in the quickly evolving over-the-top digital network business. Cinedigm's first channel, DOCURAMA, launched in May 2014, and is currently available on iOS, Roku, Xbox and Samsung, with additional platforms currently being rolled out. Cinedigm launched CONtv, a Comic Con branded channel, on March 3, 2015. The Company's third OTT channel, DOVE CHANNEL, launched on September 15, 2015 and is a digital streaming subscription service targeted to families and kids seeking high quality and family friendly content approved by Dove Foundation.

Cinedigm™ and Cinedigm Digital Cinema Corp™ are trademarks of Cinedigm Corp. www.cinedigm.com. [CIDM-G]

