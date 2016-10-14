WeBet Signs NBA Legend Dennis Rodman As Brand Ambassador





LONDON, Oct. 14, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --Ardua Technologies Ltd., parent company of WeBet, announced today that sports legend and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, Dennis Rodman, would serve as the company's brand ambassador.

WeBet is a fully-licensed sports book and an online gaming gateway that provides betting markets for the world's top sports including Basketball, Football, Tennis, Baseball and the ever expanding world of E-Sports and Virtual Sports.

"We are very enthusiastic to be in partnership with one of the world's most unique,recognized and awarded athletes,"stated WeBet Media Relations Executive Shelby Webber. "With his legendary stature on court and five NBA championship rings on his hand, Dennis Rodman is the quintessential choice to represent our company's passion for sports. His charisma and dedication to the field will no doubt connect with our patrons and loyal followers offline and online."

"I look forward to beginning a successful and productive relationship with WeBet, which has made a commitment to innovation and integrity by providing one of the best online, interactive gaming experiences,"Dennis Rodman noted."Sports has been and continues to play a crucial role in my life. I hope my experience and my devotion to the field would engage and excite WeBet's current and future players."

Officially launched on 1 August 2016, WeBet has already laid the groundwork for an extensive expansion with the release of a Basketball app set to arrive later this year in both OS and Android platforms. The company will also be producing quality programming and curated content with the inauguration of its Sports Entertainment Site in early 2017. The site will be topical, direct and tonally relevant to the company's followers and sports enthusiasts with its content designed to be easily shared across social media streams.

ABOUT WEBET:

WeBet is owned and operated by Ardua Technologies Ltd. Our management team is composed of top industry veterans with a deep understanding as well as decades of experience in the gaming industry. We deploy state of the art technology to ensure our infrastructure can provide a stable, secure and user-friendly experience.

WeBet's Brand Ambassador Initiative was made possible by Dennis Rodman's longtime agent Darren Prince of Prince Marketing Group and WeBet's content agency of record, INDIGITAL MEDIA GROUP.

