CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/14/16 -- Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp. ("CESTC" or the "Corporation") (TSX: CEU) (OTCQX: CESDF) announces that it will pay a cash dividend of $0.0025 per common share on November 15, 2016, to the shareholders of record at the close of business on October 31, 2016.

The Corporation will conduct a conference call on November 10, 2016 following the upcoming release of its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016. The Q3 2016 results are expected to be released at the close of market on the day of the conference call. Tom Simons, President and Chief Executive Officer of CESTC, will host the call.

Date: November 10, 2016 Time: 3:00 p.m. MDT Dial-in: (877) 291-4570 or (647) 788-4922 Online: http://www.gowebcasting.com/8117

A replay of the conference call will be accessible on CESTC's Investor Relations website at www.CanadianEnergyServices.com by selecting "News Releases".

About Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp.

CESTC is a leading provider of technically advanced consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and finally through to the pipeline and midstream market. CESTC's business model is relatively asset light and requires limited re-investment capital to grow. As a result, CESTC has been able to capitalize on the growing market demand for drilling fluids and production and specialty chemicals in North America while generating free cash flow.

Additional information about CESTC is available at www.sedar.com or on the Corporation's website at www.CanadianEnergyServices.com.

THE TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

Contacts:

Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp.

Tom Simons

President and Chief Executive Officer

403-269-2800

cesinfo@ceslp.ca



Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp.

Craig Nieboer, CA

Chief Financial Officer

403-269-2800

cesinfo@ceslp.ca

www.CanadianEnergyServices.com



