

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks, the world's largest coffee retailer, has launched the perfect drink--the new Espresso Cloud.



Espresso Cloud is a one-of-a-kind drink developed by bartender-barista Justin Burns-Beach. Its is 'a handcrafted beverage made with the unexpected combination of espresso and craft beer.'



The beverage is part of the company's bar-like 'Starbucks Evening' menu, which is available at a limited number of locations across the country and around the world.



The Espresso Cloud consists of a chilled shot of espresso dropped into a glass of beer adorned with a coffee froth head.



