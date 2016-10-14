OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/14/16 -- The Honourable Bardish Chagger, Minister of Small Business and Tourism and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, is kicking off the Business Development Bank of Canada's Small Business Week at an event organized by the University of Ottawa Telfer School of Management. The event will feature a keynote address by Minister Chagger as well as presentations from entrepreneurs on topics such as launching and growing a small business.

A question period and media availability will follow.

Date: Monday, October 17, 2016 Time: 10 a.m. Location: University of Ottawa Telfer School of Management Desmarais Building Camille-Villeneuve Room (DMS 4101) 55 Laurier Avenue East Ottawa, Ontario

Follow Minister Chagger on social media.

Twitter: @MinofSBT

Instagram: minofsbt

Contacts:

James Fitz-Morris

Director of Communications

Office of the Minister of Small Business and Tourism

343-291-2700



Media Relations

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

343-291-1777

ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca



