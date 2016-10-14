Erwin Wong, BMCC Dean of Academic Affairs and Principal Investigator of the project.

Latinos account for more than half of the total U.S. population growth -- yet make up less than 10 percent of the STEM workforce, according to a 2016 report by the Pew Research Foundation.

"With more than 8.6 million STEM-related jobs anticipated by the year 2018, preparing and encouraging students to pursue technical careers is critical," says Dean Wong.

The project's Co-Principal Investigators are Mete Kok, BMCC Professor of Computer Information Systems, and Christopher Stein, Chair of the BMCC Media Arts and Technology department.

Eventually, they say, students in the program will be qualified to begin careers as a system analyst, database administrator, cybersecurity specialist, web programmer, network engineer and others -- all within today's fastest-growing career sectors.

"We recognize the importance of STEM in this economy and are certain that you [BMCC] will implement projects and programs that will help increase the number of Hispanic and low-income students that graduate with degrees in STEM fields," says Beatriz Ceja-Willams, Division Director at the U.S. Department of Education, Office of Postsecondary Education. "I am confident that the work you [BMCC] do will have an amazing impact on the educational success of Hispanic students."

