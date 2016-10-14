NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 10/14/16 -- Sigma Corporation of America, a leading DSLR lens, camera, flash and accessory manufacturer, has announced its participation in the 2016 PDN PhotoPlus International Conference + Expo (PPE), held at the Javits Convention Center in New York City from October 20-22, 2016. In addition to presentations by its esteemed group of Sigma Pro photographers, Sigma will display the brand-new 85mm F1.4 DG HSM Art, 12-24mm F4 DG HSM Art and 500mm F4 DG OS HSM Sport Global Vision lenses and its new line of Cine lenses at booth 537.

Adding to this year's excitement, Sigma will also have one giveaway each day for attendees who visit the booth. Attendees can enter the daily drawing for a chance to win a 24-35mm Art lens, 50mm Art lens or a Sigma sd Quattro with a 30mm F1.4 Art lens, a total value of more than $2500.00!

Brand New High-Performance Sigma Global Vision Lenses

Unveiled at Photokina 2016, the highly anticipated Sigma 85mm F1.4 Art, 12-24mm F4 Art and 500mm F4 Sport Global Vision lenses will headline the Sigma photo exhibit.

Sigma 85mm F1.4 DG HSM Art -- the ultimate portrait lens. The new Sigma 85mm F1.4 Art lens is engineered to support the highest resolution sensors on the market with an exceptional degree of sharpness. The high-performance optical system is purpose-built by Sigma R&D to produce the attractive bokeh effect sought after by discerning photographers.

Sigma 12-24mm F4 DG HSM Art -- an ultra-wide angle zoom for the era of high resolution digital cameras. Boasting the renowned Global Vision image quality from center to edge, the new Sigma 12-24mm F4 features the largest aspherical glass in the industry, offering photographers an ultra-wide angle zoom with virtually no distortion, flare or ghosting.

Sigma 500mm F4 DG OS HSM Sport Lens -- the pro fast-aperture prime super telephoto. The flagship Sigma super telephoto 500mm F4 Sport lens incorporates the very latest in Sigma optical technology and innovation. Designed for the professional sports and wildlife shooter, the ultra-durable lens features magnesium alloy components, a carbon fiber hood and a water -- and oil-resistant front element, and is dust and splash proof. In addition to the enhanced weather sealing, the 500mm F4 features a drop-in rear filter slot for polarizers, UV and other critical filters.

In addition to the new lenses announced at Photokina, Sigma will have the sd Quattro H, its second camera in the Quattro DSLR line up, on hand. Sigma's highly unique APS-H mirrorless camera features the Foveon sensor and is renowned for its incredible image quality and color fidelity; producing imagery comparable to that of a 51MP DSLR with a Bayer-pattern sensor.

A Leap Forward for Filmmakers

Sigma will also be showcasing for the first time in the United States its new lineup of Cine lenses. A bold step forward into the world of cinematography, the new Sigma Cine lineup features eight high-performance lenses purpose-built for the latest, high-resolution digital cinema cameras. Supporting 6k and 8k productions, the new Sigma Cine lenses leverage the outstanding optical design of the company's world-renowned Global Vision still photography lenses. Engineered with a completely new mechanical lens body, the new Cine lenses are designed to meet the needs of modern-day cinema production with the core optical quality DNA that has defined the Sigma benchmark of imaging excellence.

The Cine High Speed Zoom Line -- 18-35mm T2 and 50-100mm T2

The high speed zoom line offers the constant aperture of T2 throughout the zoom range with superior optical performance that is capable of high-resolution 6K-8K shooting. Delivering the highest image quality in its class, the High Speed Zoom is ergonomically compact and designed for E, EF and PL camera system mounts.

The Cine FF Zoom Line -- 24-35mm T2.2 FF

Compatible with a full-frame image sensor, the FF Zoom's outstanding optical performance also supports 6K-8K shooting. Because so few lenses cater to the requirements of the latest digital cinema cameras' image sensors, this line provides a rare option for cinematographers. The FF Zoom is designed for E and EF camera system mounts.

The Cine FF High Speed Prime Line -- 20mm T1.5 FF, the 24mm T1.5 FF, 35mm T1.5 FF, the 50mm T1.5 FF and the 85mm T1.5 FF

The Cine High Speed Prime lineup features lenses ranging from 20mm to 85mm, with all five touting an aperture of T1.5. Highly compact and compatible with full-frame sensors, these lenses offer superior resolution. They bring a consistent level of light to the production, offering greater consistency to any film's color, contrast and overall look before it enters post-production. The FF High Speed Prime line is designed for E, EF and PL camera system mounts.

Sigma Pros and Experts Headline the Sigma Theatre

Sigma Pros and experts will once again take center stage on the Sigma PPE Theater. Fan favorites Roman Kurywczak, Brian Linhoff, Andy Marcus, Jen Rozenbaum and Jim Schmelzer will share their latest tips and techniques in the following presentation topics: Paradigm Shift in the World of Bird Photography, Fast Glass for Night Photography, Destination Weddings, How to Empower with Boudoir, Design your own Portrait, Maximum Impact and Creative Flair as well as a special presentation on the new Sigma Cine lenses. For more information including presentation descriptions, please visit: https://blog.sigmaphoto.com/2016/sigma-at-photoplusexpo-2016/.

Sigma Giveaways at PPE 2016

PPE 2016 attendees who visit Sigma at booth 537 will have a chance to enter and win one of Sigma's daily gear giveaways: 24-35mm Art lens, 50mm Art lens or a Sigma sd Quattro with a 30mm F1.4 Art lens.

About Sigma Corporation

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, Sigma has been devoted the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning camera lenses, DSLR cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced the Sigma Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sport. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Pentax, Sony and Sigma, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last.

Sigma continues its tradition of imaging excellence with the mirrorless sd Quattro, sd Quattro H and the compact dp Quattro camera line. Leveraging the ultra-high resolution Foveon sensor, the Sigma Quattro cameras are designed to produce the highest quality image with every shot.

For information about Sigma, please visit www.sigmaphoto.com or follow the company on Sigma Blog, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

