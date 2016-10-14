

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were little changed Friday as traders sifted through a pile of mixed U.S. economic data.



The Commerce Department said retail sales climbed by 0.6 percent in September after edging down by a revised 0.2 percent in August.



Meanwhile, U.S. producer prices increased by slightly more than expected in the month of September.



Also, consumer confidence unexpectedly fell to a one-year low in October amid axiety over the presidential election.



Dec. gold settled at $1,255.50/oz, down $2.10, or 0.2%.



Prices were up 0.3 percent for the week, having recently touhed a 4-month low on expectations of an rate hike by year's end.



Speaking in Boston today, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said that overly accomodative monetary policy poses risks for the longer-term economy.



