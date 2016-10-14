

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On the heels of House Speaker Paul Ryan's declaration of his intent to focus on helping Republicans maintain control of Congress, the GOP leader's political operation announced he raised $15.4 million for House Republicans in the third quarter.



Team Ryan revealed Friday the speaker has raised $48.2 million so far this year and transferred more than $31 million to the National Republican Congressional Committee.



'His ability to talk about conservative principles and how they apply to the problems of the day has been incredibly motivating to individuals who care about the Republican Party,' said Kevin Seifert, executive director of Team Ryan.



The release of the strong fundraising numbers comes after Ryan recently indicated he will no longer defend Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and instead focus on defending the Republican majority in the House.



However, Ryan's fundraising haul pales in comparison to the $34.6 million House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., raised in the third quarter, which included $28.7 million for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.



Pelosi indicated earlier this week that she has raised $127.7 million for House Democrat this election cycle, surpassing the $101 million she brought in during the 2014 election.



