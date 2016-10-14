Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market to Grow 6.39% by 2021 - Shift from Monoplex to Multiplex Testing - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 14, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market to grow at a CAGR of 6.39% during the period 2017-2021.

A trend contributing to market growth is the shift from monoplex to multiplex testing. The focus on multiplex testing is increasing, particularly in the area of in vitro diagnostics. Singleplex systems can analyze a single analyte from test samples for disease diagnosis. On the other hand, multiplexed assays can analyze samples by detecting multiple analytes from a single or multiple samples, offering a high-throughput solution. These multiplexed systems are cost-effective, require limited labor, and have increased efficiency and turnaround time in the delivery of results.

According to the report, a key growth driver is the discovery of novel biomarkers. Autoimmune diseases are of various types, with each individual exhibiting different symptoms if affected by at least two disease types. This makes it difficult for physicians to diagnose disease types. Biomarkers linked to autoimmune diseases are currently being discovered and studied, which has led to the development of biomarker-specific new diagnostic products. For instance, in 2013, researchers in the University of Cincinnati, US, identified various protein-based biomarkers associated with inflammatory bowel diseases such as Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.

Further, the report states that one challenge that could restrict market growth is the lack of skilled lab technicians. Autoimmune disease diagnostics involve analysis and presentation, increasing the need for a thorough understanding and knowledge of autoimmune diseases. They also increase the need for a thorough understanding about biomarker-specific assays and the working of automated tests. However, most hospitals and research centers do not have technicians who are thorough with these automated systems. This has increased the demand for technicians who can operate the equipment and immunodiagnostic tests. This has also led many medical facilities to avoid using automated systems due to the unavailability of skilled technicians.

Key vendors:

Abbott Laboratories

Beckman Coulter

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Inova Diagnostics

Siemens Healthcare

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Market research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by disease type

PART 07: Market segmentation by product type

PART 08: Market segmentation by test type

PART 09: Market segmentation by end-user

PART 10: Geographical segmentation

PART 11: Market drivers

PART 12: Impact of drivers

PART 13: Market challenges

PART 14: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 15: Market trends

PART 16: Vendor landscape

PART 17: Key vendor analysis

PART 18: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/88kzd6/global_autoimmune

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716