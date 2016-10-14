Global Mechanical Computer-Aided Design Market to Grow 7.46% by 2020 - High Demand for Cloud-based MCAD Software - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 14, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The report forecasts the global mechanical computer-aided design (MCAD) market to grow at a CAGR of 7.46% during the period 2016-2020.

High demand for cloud-based MCAD software will be a key trend for market growth. The demand for cloud-based MCAD software solutions is increasing in the market due to advantages such as vast space for data storage, ease of access, flexibility, and security. SMEs prefer cloud-based MCAD software due to its cost-effective nature. The end-users are not required to pay the license cost as the software can be accessed through the cloud. By hosting MCAD software on the cloud, the end-users can significantly reduce their operating costs (server costs, maintenance costs, and physical storage costs) and improve the efficiency of the product development cycle.

According to the report, one of the key drivers for market growth will be increased adoption of virtual product development environment. Organizations worldwide are increasingly adopting virtual product development environment. Virtual product models are created to perform optimization and testing procedures in a virtual environment, leading to cost and time savings. MCAD software is used to create virtual models. It is used throughout the product development lifecycle and at various stages of the design process, such as failure verification, design verification, and concept verification. This leads to the development of quality products in the market.

Key vendors:

Autodesk

Dassault Systemes

PTC

Siemens PLM Software

