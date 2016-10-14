Global Mechanical Computer-Aided Design Market to Grow 7.46% by 2020 - High Demand for Cloud-based MCAD Software - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 14, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Mechanical Computer-Aided Design Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.
The report forecasts the global mechanical computer-aided design (MCAD) market to grow at a CAGR of 7.46% during the period 2016-2020.
High demand for cloud-based MCAD software will be a key trend for market growth. The demand for cloud-based MCAD software solutions is increasing in the market due to advantages such as vast space for data storage, ease of access, flexibility, and security. SMEs prefer cloud-based MCAD software due to its cost-effective nature. The end-users are not required to pay the license cost as the software can be accessed through the cloud. By hosting MCAD software on the cloud, the end-users can significantly reduce their operating costs (server costs, maintenance costs, and physical storage costs) and improve the efficiency of the product development cycle.
According to the report, one of the key drivers for market growth will be increased adoption of virtual product development environment. Organizations worldwide are increasingly adopting virtual product development environment. Virtual product models are created to perform optimization and testing procedures in a virtual environment, leading to cost and time savings. MCAD software is used to create virtual models. It is used throughout the product development lifecycle and at various stages of the design process, such as failure verification, design verification, and concept verification. This leads to the development of quality products in the market.
Key vendors:
- Autodesk
- Dassault Systemes
- PTC
- Siemens PLM Software
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Market research methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: PLM market overview
PART 06: Market landscape
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
PART 09: Buying criteria
PART 10: Market drivers
PART 11: Impact of drivers
PART 12: Market challenges
PART 13: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 14: Market trends
PART 15: Impact of trends
PART 16: Five forces analysis
PART 17: Vendor landscape
PART 18: Key vendor profiles
PART 19: Appendix
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p8lh5k/global_mechanical
