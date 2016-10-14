Cloud Computing in Education Market Worth $25.36 Billion by 2021 - Security of Data Remains a Major Restraint on Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLN, October 14, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Cloud Computing in Education Market - Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

It's estimated the global cloud computing in education market will grow from USD 8.13 billion in 2016 to USD 25.36 billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.6%. The cloud computing in education market is growing rapidly as the institutions are more focused towards centralized system. However, factor such as security of data is the major restraint in the overall growth of the market.

Public cloud deployment type is estimated to have the largest market size in 2016 owing to increased deployment of web and mobile applications among different user groups. The growth in public cloud can also be attributed to the fact that it is a low cost and pay-as-you-go model. Other factors responsible for its largest market share include technology advancement, cost-flexibility, and easy deployment.

PaaS applications do not require constant upgradation, which is the main reason for its higher adoption. The PaaS model is gaining traction in the education sector as it develops applications that can be shared by several users simultaneously. This segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period because of its features like easy deployment, scalability, and highly reliability.

APAC includes emerging economies, such as India and China, which are rapidly deploying cloud computing in education services. This is mainly due to the competition among various institutes and adoption of cloud services by educational institutes for reducing management burden in the region.

Companies Mentioned:

Adobe Systems, Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Ellucian Company L.P.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NEC Corporation

Netapp

Oracle Corporation

VMware, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Cloud Computing in Education Market Analysis, By Service Model

8 Cloud Computing in Education Market Analysis, By Deployment Model

9 Cloud Computing in Education Market Analysis, By User Type

10 Geographic Analysis

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Key Innovators

14 Appendix

