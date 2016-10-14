Cloud Migration Services Market Worth $7.06 Billion by 2021 - Enterprises Looking Toward Improved Security & Increased Business Agility - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 14, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Cloud Migration Services Market - Global forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The cloud migration services market size is estimated to grow from USD 2.42 billion in 2016 to USD 7.06 billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.9% from 2016 to 2021.

The cloud migration services market is driven by factors such as increased migration of workloads to cloud environment by Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and the inclination of enterprises toward improved security & increased business agility. Fear of vendor lock-in, risk of data loss, and cloud interoperability are some of the major restraints and challenges in the market.

Training services aim at providing various education programs to mitigate the knowledge gaps. The support, training, and maintenance services segment provides customer-support abilities to the industry verticals in case of security threats and privacy breaches. Companies actively provide online training resources such as user guides, blog articles, white papers, video instructions, and forums to their clients.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in 2016, while APAC is the fastest-growing region in terms of CAGR. Factors such as improved IT infrastructure, growing internet penetration, and increasing number of connected devices are supporting the growth of the cloud migration services market in APAC.

