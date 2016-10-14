Intrepid Investment Bankers (Intrepid), a leading middle-market investment bank, today announced that its client, VXi Corporation (VXi), a leading provider of headset communication solutions for enterprises and mobile professionals, has been acquired by GN Audio, a division of GN Group (GN: CO), a Denmark-based leader in intelligent audio solutions, offering wireless headsets and earbuds under the Jabra brand, as well as hearing aids and medical grade audio solutions under the ReSound brand. VXi was a portfolio company of Vicente Capital Partners (VCP), a private equity firm specializing in both non-control and control investments in growth businesses that have annual revenues between $5 million and $25 million. The sale of VXi marks the third deal for Intrepid's Commercial Consumer Technology team in the last 12 months.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161014005752/en/

Intrepid served as exclusive financial advisor to VXi Corporation (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Intrepid's Commercial Consumer Technology team brought a highly professional approach to representing VXi, demonstrating in-depth knowledge of the sector, a unique ability to articulate VXi's story and global reach to find a synergistic strategic acquirer for VXi. They ran a robust and highly structured process, ultimately resulting in a successful exit for our firm," said Klaus Koch, Managing Partner at VCP.

"VXi has consistently generated impressive sales growth and profitability since its acquisition by VCP in 2012. We positioned VXi as a highly valuable asset due to its established loyal customer base, potential for exponential growth and impressive senior management team. We appreciate the opportunity to represent VCP and VXi in this important process," said Gary Rabishaw, Managing Director and Co-Head of the Commercial Consumer Technology practice at Intrepid.

"We believe this is a great outcome for VXi and VCP," commented Adam Abramowitz, Managing Director and Co-Head of the Commercial Consumer Technology practice at Intrepid. "Through our disciplined process and global outreach, we found an ideal strategic partner for VXi, and we believe the business is poised for accelerated growth under the ownership of GN Audio (Jabra)."

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Dover, N.H., VXi is a best-in-class manufacturer of telecommunication headsets that offer superior noise cancellation with unmatched fit, comfort and durability to address demanding enterprise and mobile workforce applications where reliable performance and sound quality are mission critical. The company is an established player in the large enterprise communications market under the VXi brand and is the leading Bluetooth headset provider for truckers and other professional drivers under the BlueParrott brand.

About Intrepid Investment Bankers

Intrepid provides M&A, capital raising and strategic advisory services to entrepreneurs and middle-market companies in various industry sectors. Our heritage, rooted in our founders' successful 35-year history, breeds a culture that embraces teamwork, tenacity and creativity to win big for our clients. We believe that every company has an entrepreneurial passion that drives it and a story that defines it. Our team delivers results through skillful positioning and relentless execution. Based in Los Angeles, Intrepid augments its international capabilities through active membership in Oaklins, an exclusive global alliance of M&A advisory firms. Member FINRA/SIPC

Intrepid homepage

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

About Intrepid's Commercial Consumer Technology Practice

Intrepid's Commercial & Consumer Technology team provides a unique blend of proven execution expertise, deep industry knowledge, and relationships cultivated over many years of dedicated coverage. Target sectors include: pro audio/visual technologies, digital signage, and residential and consumer technology. By focusing exclusively on these sectors, our industry bankers have a deep understanding of prevailing trends and value drivers.

To stay up to date on recent industry trends, read our Banker Insights

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161014005752/en/

Contacts:

Intrepid Investment Bankers

Andreea Popa

Director, Marketing Communications

310-478-9000 ext. 219

apopa@intrepidib.com