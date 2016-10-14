

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Walt Disney's Consumer Products division and Dole Food Co. Friday are teaming up to launch a new co-branded fresh produce featuring iconic Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel characters at grocery and retail stores nationwide beginning this fall, in order to tempt American children to the healthy diet of fruit and vegetables.



Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.



'Disney and Dole have a shared mission of providing high quality produce to help families lead healthier lives,' said Josh Silverman, executive vice president of global licensing, Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media. 'As an industry leader in licensed food, we are excited to pair our unrivaled portfolio of brands, characters and stories with Dole's fresh fruits and vegetables to support parents as they encourage their kids to make healthier food choices.'



The two brands will launch its first program this fall, followed by a host of other health and nutrition education programs themed around other Disney, Star Wars and Marvel films and characters in 2017.



These programs will include consumer promotions, digital integrations, in-store activities, and themed recipes featuring DOLE products to encourage kids and families to adopt a diet rich in fresh fruits and vegetables.



The companies will also supply Disney-branded Dole bananas, pineapples, berries, and vegetables to U.S. grocery and retail stores.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX