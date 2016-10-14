Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2016) - Horizon Minerals Corp. (OTC Pink: HZNM) ("Horizon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Gilberto Arias is joining the board of directors of the Company. Mr. Arias will act as special negotiator and advisor related to the acquisition and development of the Company's Lithium assets.

Mr. Arias is a lawyer by training with extensive communications experience and is currently a Senior Advisor at Energeia, a network of researchers and climate change negotiators. Formerly a diplomat, he led the climate change delegation of Panama and acted as a Senior Advisor to the delegations of the Dominican Republic and the Marshall Islands, and collaborated indirectly with many others, as well as doing extensive policy writing and advisory work on trade, climate change and sustainable development. Alongside policy work, Mr. Arias works on implementation initiatives among public, private, and non-state actors. Mr. Arias' focus has been on energy, agriculture, water, and cooperative arrangements in sustainable low carbon development.

Mr. Arias attended the University of Virginia from 1982 to 1986, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in philosophy and economics. In 1986, following his graduation, he attended the University of Cambridge, graduating with a degree in law in 1988 and an LLM in 1989.

He became an associate lawyer at Arias Fabrega & Fabrega in 1990 and practiced as a lawyer for ten years until 2000. He subsequently was an executive at the newspaper publishing group Editora Panamá America S.A., Panama, until 2009. In 2008 he became Director of Capital Bank, Panama. In 2009 he was appointed as Panama's Ambassador to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland where he would serve until November 2011. He currently works as a consultant on climate change and sustainable development, collaborating with the OECD, the World Resources Institute, and Energeia, among other think tanks.

