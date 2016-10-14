

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were lower Friday, as industry data showed U.S. rig counts continue to rise.



In a sign that U.S. production could make up for OPEC output quotas, Baker Hughes reported the nation's rig count rose 4 to 432.



Meanwhile, the EIA said Thursday that U.S. oil inventories rose 4.9 million barrels last week.



WTI crude oil for December were down 9 cents at $50.09 a barrel.



The Commerce Department said retail sales climbed by 0.6 percent in September after edging down by a revised 0.2 percent in August.



Meanwhile, U.S. producer prices increased by slightly more than expected in the month of September.



Also, consumer confidence unexpectedly fell to a one-year low in October amid anxiety over the presidential election.



