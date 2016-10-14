Hublot Thanks Maradona for Having Chosen to Offer Pope Francis a Hublot Big Bang Unico Timepiece

VATICAN CITY, October 14, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

THE WATCH WILL BE AUCTIONED TO SUPPORT VICTIMS OF THE RECENT EARTHQUAKES

THE POPE, HUBLOT AND FOOTBALL, JOINING FORCES FOR PEACE

Following on from the Match of Friendship, which it organised in Paris this June, Hublot has assembled thirty stars and legends of world football to take part in the Match for Peace, at the invitation of the Pope. To mark this event, Diego Maradona presented the Pope with a Big Bang Unico United for Peace. This one-off piece, which has a certificate of authenticity signed by the Supreme Pontiff, will be auctioned to raise funds for the Pope's Scholas Occurrentes Foundation, the Centro Sportivo Italiano, U.N.I.T.A.L.S.I. and the Comunita Amore e Liberta. Loyalty, sharing, openness, dialogue, trust: all values espoused by Pope Francis, demonstrated by football and supported by the watchmaker. Once again, a unique moment in football's history.

(Photo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161014/428900 )

