C O R R E C T I O N -- EuroSite Power Inc.

In the news release, EuroSite Power Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Third Quarter 2016 Results, issued Oct. 13, 2016 by EuroSite Power Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the date listed in the first paragraph, first sentence, should read "Thursday, November 10" rather than "Tuesday, November 15," and the date listed in the third paragraph, first sentence, should read "Thursday, November 17" rather than "Tuesday, November 22," as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

EuroSite Power Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Third Quarter 2016 Results

WALTHAM, Massachusetts, Oct. 13, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --EuroSite Power Inc., (OTCQX: EUSP) an On-Site Utility solutions provider, offering clean electricity, heat, hot water and cooling solutions to healthcare, hospitality, housing and leisure centers in the United Kingdom (UK) and Europe will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2016 on Thursday, November 10, 2016. The earnings press release will be available in the "News & Information" section of the Company website at http://www.eurositepower.co.uk. Members of the Company's senior management team will hold a conference call and webcast on the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company's third quarter financial performance.

The conference call will be available live via telephone and webcast. To listen to the audio portion, dial toll free (844) 492-3726 within the U.S., toll free (855) 669-9657 from Canada, or +1 (412) 542-4187 from other international locations. Participants should ask to be joined to the EuroSite Power earnings call. Please begin dialing at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled starting time. Alternately, to register for and listen to the live webcast, please go to http://investors.eurositepower.co.uk/events.

The earnings conference call will be recorded and available for playback one hour after the end of the call through Thursday, November 17, 2016. To listen to the playback, dial (877) 344-7529 within the U.S., (855) 669-9658 from Canada, or +1 (412) 317-0088 from other international locations and use Replay Access Code 10094776. Following the call, the webcast will be archived for 30 days.

On-Site Utility

EuroSite Power sells the energy produced from an onsite energy system to an individual property as an alternative to the outright sale of energy equipment. On-Site Utility solution customers only pay for the energy produced by the system and receive a guaranteed discount rate on the price of the energy. All system capital, installation, operating expenses and support are paid by EuroSite Power.

About EuroSite Power

EuroSite Power Inc. is committed to providing institutional, commercial and small industrial facilities with clean, reliable power, cooling, heat and hot water at lower costs than charged by conventional energy suppliers - without any capital or start-up costs to the energy user - through On-Site Utility energy solutions.For more information about our unique efficient power solutions please visit www.eurositepower.co.uk and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, as disclosed on the Company's website and in Securities and Exchange Commission filings. This press release does not constitute an offer to buy or sell securities by the Company, its subsidiaries or any associated party and is meant purely for informational purposes. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.





Investor Contact: Media Contact: Ariel F. Babcock, CFA Paul Hamblyn EuroSite Power Inc. EuroSite Power Inc. +1 781.466.6413 +44 792.085.9540 ariel.babcock@eurositepower.co.uk paul.hamblyn@eurositepower.co.uk

