

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With his campaign reeling from numerous accusations of sexual misconduct, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump seemed to suggest he would not have harassed the women who have accused him of assault because of their appearance.



Speaking to supporters at a rally in Greensboro, North Carolina, Trump specifically targeted Jessica Leeds, who claims the real estate tycoon groped her on a plane in the early 80's.



'Believe me, she would not be my first choice, that I can tell you,' Trump said. 'You don't know. That would not be my first choice.'



'When you looked at that horrible woman last night, you said 'I don't think so!' he added. 'Whoever she is, wherever she comes from, the stories are total fiction. They are 100 percent made up. They never happened. They never would happen.'



Leeds was among two women that accused Trump of inappropriately touching them in a recent story by the New York Times.



A number of other women have also subsequently leveled accusations at Trump, including former 'Apprentice' contestant Summer Zervos.



Trump claimed the accusations are all 'lies and smears' being pushed by the media and Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign.



The billionaire noted that his comments about the women's appearance come even though his campaign advisors told him not to attack his accusers.



'I feel I have to talk about it because you have to dispute when somebody says something, and fortunately we have the microphone, we're able to dispute,' Trump said.



Trump and his surrogates have indicated that the campaign intends to offer proof that the alleged assaults did not occur.



(Photo: Michael Vadon)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX